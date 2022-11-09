Oran, Miner voters approve ballot measures

Voters in the Missouri towns of Oran and Miner overwhelmingly approved ballot measures in voting Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In Oran, voters agreed to issue $3 million in revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements. The tally was 300-115.
In Miner, voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund street, sewer and water improvements. The vote was 170-78.
