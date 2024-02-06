Oran marks sesquicentennial with community celebration

ORAN, Mo. — Clothed in late-1800s fashion and acting as tour guide within a tractor-drawn covered wagon during the Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dawn Robert Slinkard said the town’s population has changed only somewhat over the last 100 years or so because “people come to Oran, and they like to stay.”

For the first time since its centennial in 1969, the township celebrated community growth and unity with outside activities and food vendors at Tilles Memorial City Park. Festivities began Friday evening.

Slinkard, a member of the Oran Sesquicentennial Committee, said it’s important for people to look back and reflect on where they came from.

Oran Sesquicentennial Committee member Lucy Brindley said that in 1969, the Oran High School boys basketball team advanced to the state championship, “and we almost won,” causing town pride to flourish.

“What we wanted to do was celebrate the 150 years of Oran, just like 50 years ago my dad was on the committee for the centennial,” she said. “So it was very important to me, to get all that done, and to be part of it.”

Susan Anderson Bell of Cape Girardeau and Derrick Irwin of Oran — one of six musical groups performing throughout the day — were just wrapping up their set on one of two stages overlooking a cornfield view.

Irwin said the four-piece band set for Saturday evening, Caney Creek, comprises him and three fellow Oran High School graduates.

“The city used to have fall festivals and different events, but it’s just kind of went by the wayside,” he said, adding Saturday’s celebration was “something unique.”

Bell said she enjoys seeing the long-standing community of Oran celebrate such a milestone.