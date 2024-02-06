All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2018

Oran man wins $50,000 in lottery

Jarret Moore of Oran, Missouri, recently won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball number, according to a Missouri Lottery news release. Moore claimed his prize June 21, more than a month after the May 16 drawing. He had purchased his winning ticket at Amerimart, 221 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri.

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missourian

Jarret Moore of Oran, Missouri, recently won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball number, according to a Missouri Lottery

news release.

Moore claimed his prize June 21, more than a month after the May 16 drawing.

He had purchased his winning ticket at Amerimart, 221 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri.

Local News

