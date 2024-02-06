Oran man wins $50,000 in lottery

Southeast Missourian
Jarret Moore of Oran, Missouri, recently won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball number, according to a Missouri Lottery
news release.
Moore claimed his prize June 21, more than a month after the May 16 drawing.
He had purchased his winning ticket at Amerimart, 221 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri.
