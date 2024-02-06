Oran man facing felony charges

SCOTT CITY, Mo. -- An Oran, Missouri, man faces felony kidnapping, assault and stealing charges following an alleged encounter with a female Monday in Scott City.
Damathan Stevens, 46, is charged with the following felonies: kidnapping, second degree; assault, third degree; and stealing a motor vehicle, according to online court records.
According to Scott City Police chief Rick Walter, on Monday officers with Scott City PD spoke with an alleged victim who said Stevens started to move items into her residence. The victim told Stevens he could not reside at her residence which made Stevens angry, and he started strangling the victim with his hands. Stevens had taken the victim's cell phone from her to prevent the victim from calling the police.
The victim told officers Stevens forced her to travel to Cape Girardeau with him and while Stevens was driving, he made several comments that he should drive off the road and kill both of them.
Later they returned to the victim's residence and Stevens left, stealing the victim's car, the victim said.
During the course of the investigation, Stevens was located in Cape Girardeau while in possession of the victim's vehicle.
A warrant for Stevens' arrest with no bond has been issued.
