Oran man dies in Saturday crash in Cape

An Oran, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
Aaron James Lovel was riding a motorcycle that collided with a passenger car.
Lovel died of his injuries at a local hospital. It was not clear whether he was wearing a helmet.
