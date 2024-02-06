All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 2, 2023

Oran library set to host 'Star Wars' event Thursday

Riverside Regional Library's branch in Oran, Missouri, will be holding a "Star Wars" event Thursday, May 4. The event will last all day. May 4 has been deemed an informal "Star Wars" celebration day because of the date sounding similar to the famous phrase "May the Force be with you" from the series. The day is used as a time for fans of the franchise to rewatch, dress as and enjoy all things "Star Wars"...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Riverside Regional Library's branch in Oran, Missouri, will be holding a "Star Wars" event Thursday, May 4.

The event will last all day.

May 4 has been deemed an informal "Star Wars" celebration day because of the date sounding similar to the famous phrase "May the Force be with you" from the series. The day is used as a time for fans of the franchise to rewatch, dress as and enjoy all things "Star Wars".

Oran branch manager Tiffany Whitmore, a "Star Wars" fan herself, said she held an event last year where she played some of the movies but, because of the popularity with the children, decided to create more of an event this year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Whitmore will be playing as many "Star Wars" movies as the day allows. Those who stop by will be able to get popcorn and soda while they watch the films. She also has planned different types of movie-related crafts, such as creating little foam lightsabers. This event is open to everyone, regardless of age.

Whitmore has picked out the "Star Wars" books, from children to adult novels, that can be checked out from the library. She also has several copies of the films that can be checked out.

There will be a drawing to win "Star Wars" items at the event as well for those who attend. Eventgoers will be able to take a photo in front of the banner created for the event as well as with a Yoda figure.

The library, 120 Mountain St. in Oran, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy