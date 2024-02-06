Oran library set to host 'Star Wars' event Thursday

Riverside Regional Library's branch in Oran, Missouri, will be holding a "Star Wars" event Thursday, May 4.
The event will last all day.
May 4 has been deemed an informal "Star Wars" celebration day because of the date sounding similar to the famous phrase "May the Force be with you" from the series. The day is used as a time for fans of the franchise to rewatch, dress as and enjoy all things "Star Wars".
Oran branch manager Tiffany Whitmore, a "Star Wars" fan herself, said she held an event last year where she played some of the movies but, because of the popularity with the children, decided to create more of an event this year.
Whitmore will be playing as many "Star Wars" movies as the day allows. Those who stop by will be able to get popcorn and soda while they watch the films. She also has planned different types of movie-related crafts, such as creating little foam lightsabers. This event is open to everyone, regardless of age.
Whitmore has picked out the "Star Wars" books, from children to adult novels, that can be checked out from the library. She also has several copies of the films that can be checked out.
There will be a drawing to win "Star Wars" items at the event as well for those who attend. Eventgoers will be able to take a photo in front of the banner created for the event as well as with a Yoda figure.
The library, 120 Mountain St. in Oran, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
