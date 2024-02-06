Oran library set to host 'Star Wars' event Thursday

Whitmore will be playing as many "Star Wars" movies as the day allows. Those who stop by will be able to get popcorn and soda while they watch the films. She also has planned different types of movie-related crafts, such as creating little foam lightsabers. This event is open to everyone, regardless of age.

Whitmore has picked out the "Star Wars" books, from children to adult novels, that can be checked out from the library. She also has several copies of the films that can be checked out.

There will be a drawing to win "Star Wars" items at the event as well for those who attend. Eventgoers will be able to take a photo in front of the banner created for the event as well as with a Yoda figure.

The library, 120 Mountain St. in Oran, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.