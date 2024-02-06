All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2022

Oran High to host assembly for veterans

Oran (Missouri) High School officials will host a Veterans Day event to honor the nation's military veterans. The event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the school gymnasium. "We want to thank the men and women from our community for serving our country," a release states. "If you are a veteran, we would love for you to attend our assembly."...

Southeast Missourian

Oran (Missouri) High School officials will host a Veterans Day event to honor the nation's military veterans.

The event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the school gymnasium.

"We want to thank the men and women from our community for serving our country," a release states. "If you are a veteran, we would love for you to attend our assembly."

Veterans may contact school personnel, (573) 262-3345 to RSVP, or sign in the day of the event.

Local News

