Oran celebrates 150th with two-day celebration

Oran, Missouri, turns 150 years old July 16. To commemorate, the town is hosting a two-day celebration with food, games, tours and a full entertainment lineup at Tilles Memorial City Park July 19 and 20.
To kick things off, a non-denominational community prayer service is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oran High School gym.
Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration chairman Gary Blocker said the high school gym is in roughly the same spot as the previous one built in 1896 and demolished in 1988.
"The sidewalk that leads up to the old high school, the front steps, is still there," Blocker said.
Oran was laid out in 1869 and known as Sylvania for several years, according to Southeast Missourian files.
Blocker said the first settlement made in Scott County in 1868 was called St. Cloud, which was named for St. Clodoald.
The St. Cloud post office was maintained in 1876. When a new post office was established in 1882, the name Sylvania, from the township of that name was presented, but was pre-empted by a town in Dade County, he said.
The name Oran was given by Capt. Ward L. Smith, a retired sailor, who had bought land near Sylvania in 1869 and settled there, Blocker said. It was named for Oran in Algeria, North Africa, which he had visited.
Blocker said town used to have an annual Oran Fall Festival, "but that kind of fell to the wayside eight, maybe 10, years ago."
"This will be the first big event we've had since those," he said.
During the centennial celebration of 1969, the town also hosted a non-denominational prayer service.
"The committee had just talked about how powerful that was, that you had all the different religions that came together and had one, huge, nondenominational prayer for the city," Blocker said. "And we thought man, that's pretty cool."
The celebration will encompass the recent mantra, "remembering the past, embracing the future," he said.
Blocker sees the event as "a chance for Oran to come together as a community to be tight-knit like they once were."
"Let's enjoy what we've done together, and happy birthday to us," he said.
On July 19, local groups Classy Chassy Country featuring Blocker, Jack Hargraves and rock group Neither Me are set to perform, he said.
Craft and food vendors will be available both days.
Local entertainment by Susan Anderson Bell and Derrick Irwin, Odd Moses, The Ruedrich Family, The Flanigans and Caney Creek take the stage July 20.
Blocker said several places within town -- some containing antiques -- will be open for tours Saturday, including Goshche's Store, Trinity Methodist Church, Guardian Angel Catholic Church, First Baptist Church, Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Oran High School library and the third-oldest still-standing gas station in Missouri, Mobil Station (3.2 Joint).
At the high school, photos from all graduating classes will be on display for attendees to "take a walk through memory lane."
"Wagon Tales" -- wagon-drawn historic tours -- also are set for Saturday, he said.
Even though the two-day schedule is not yet finalized, Blocker said it's 90% planned out, adding there's still time for craft or food vendors to register.
A diaper booth, cooling stations and a cornhole tournament also will be available. And those attending are invited to dress in historic-period clothing.
Entertainment Lineup
July 19
July 20
