A dental-health arm of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department plans to extend oral health services to adults, including the elderly, thanks in part to United Way funding and an increased emphasis on fundraising.

Health department dental coordinator Dotty Gholson said she is responsible for managing all the dental screenings at schools within Cape Girardeau County. The organization is partnered with Missouri’s Preventive Services Program (PSP).

Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri was formed around 2005, she said, with the goal of improving the dental health of children and seniors in the community. And that’s what the funding from the United Way will be used to extend.

“This week is always a very busy week,” she said Wednesday, listing multiple school visits within two days. “We have a coalition organization of about five or six members; we’re hoping to increase that.”

Gholson said she is “very glad” money will be available again for the community.

She said Missouri has lower dental visit rates and more tooth loss among adults than observed nationally, and oral cancer rates also are higher. And those living in skilled nursing facilities were also less likely to have visited a dentist in the last year, she said.