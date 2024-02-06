Should the Jackson Homecomers celebration be moved? Should it be shortened from five days to three? Or should it be left where it is and it remain a five-day event?

And what are the chances First Baptist Church in Jackson would permit a beer garden on church property?

Those were a few of the questions raised Monday night during an hour-long debate before the Jackson Board of Aldermen between members of the Jackson American Legion, which sponsors the annual street festival, and representatives of uptown Jackson merchants who say Homecomers hurts their businesses by blocking streets and limiting parking.

While there was general agreement Homecomers should stay in the uptown business district as opposed to moving it to Jackson City Park, there was no consensus on the suggestion of either shortening the event or shifting it one block south to allow traffic to access businesses in the 100 block of South High Street during the event.

Homecomers dates back to the dedication of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in 1908 and is the biggest annual fundraising event for American Legion Post 158, which has sponsored Homecomers since 1938.

Tyler Wolfsberger, president of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, told the aldermen if Homecomers cannot be moved one block south, it should be shorted by two days to keep streets open to lessen its impact on High Street businesses.

Several others, including Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Brian Gerau, agreed.

"We (the chamber) are a firm believer in tradition, but we are a firm believer in business, too," Gerau said. "We believe there needs to be some sort of middle ground."

Shifting the festival one block would mean moving the entertainment stage on the south end of High Street next to Jackson City Cemetery.

"I am not comfortable placing a stage for fun and entertainment next to a cemetery," said Larry Koehler, American Legion treasurer and Homecomers chairman. "I think it's disrespectful and in poor taste."

Koehler said he is also "uncomfortable placing a beer garden next to a building that the First Baptist Church owns and uses for youth activities. It just doesn't feel right."