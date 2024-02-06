Should the Jackson Homecomers celebration be moved? Should it be shortened from five days to three? Or should it be left where it is and it remain a five-day event?
And what are the chances First Baptist Church in Jackson would permit a beer garden on church property?
Those were a few of the questions raised Monday night during an hour-long debate before the Jackson Board of Aldermen between members of the Jackson American Legion, which sponsors the annual street festival, and representatives of uptown Jackson merchants who say Homecomers hurts their businesses by blocking streets and limiting parking.
While there was general agreement Homecomers should stay in the uptown business district as opposed to moving it to Jackson City Park, there was no consensus on the suggestion of either shortening the event or shifting it one block south to allow traffic to access businesses in the 100 block of South High Street during the event.
Homecomers dates back to the dedication of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in 1908 and is the biggest annual fundraising event for American Legion Post 158, which has sponsored Homecomers since 1938.
Tyler Wolfsberger, president of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, told the aldermen if Homecomers cannot be moved one block south, it should be shorted by two days to keep streets open to lessen its impact on High Street businesses.
Several others, including Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Brian Gerau, agreed.
"We (the chamber) are a firm believer in tradition, but we are a firm believer in business, too," Gerau said. "We believe there needs to be some sort of middle ground."
Shifting the festival one block would mean moving the entertainment stage on the south end of High Street next to Jackson City Cemetery.
"I am not comfortable placing a stage for fun and entertainment next to a cemetery," said Larry Koehler, American Legion treasurer and Homecomers chairman. "I think it's disrespectful and in poor taste."
Koehler said he is also "uncomfortable placing a beer garden next to a building that the First Baptist Church owns and uses for youth activities. It just doesn't feel right."
The church, on South High Street, has canceled its Wednesday night services during Homecomers for at least the last two or three years, according to Tim Miller who is a member of the church and the American Legion post.
"But as a member of the church, I can assure you that if you want to put the sale and use of alcoholic beverages in front of our property, that is not going to fly," he said.
Several aldermen agreed Homecomers should stay in the uptown Jackson area.
"It feels natural to have it there," board member Katy Liley said.
"Everybody agrees. Homecomers is a tradition. It's good for Jackson," commented Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, adding shortening the festival from five to three days "might be a starting point for discussion."
Alderman Larry Cunningham said it should not be the board's responsibility to decide.
"I'm very disappointed that these two organizations (the American Legion and the merchants represented by Uptown Jackson) can't agree on some compromise," he said. "I'm upset that eight people (the aldermen) have to make this decision, but that's what it's come to. I don't like it."
The aldermen took no action, but city administrator Jim Roach said the board will eventually need to weigh in.
"It's going to ultimately be up to the aldermen and mayor to determine how many days or what streets will be closed down," he said in wrapping up the discussion. "We're not going to make any decision tonight or at the next meeting but within the next couple of months I would hope we can get to that point."
