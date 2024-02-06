All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 27, 2020

Optimist Club to honor law enforcement personnel

A U.S. Navy veteran, former prosecutor and retired federal judge will speak at Thursday’s Respect for Law event sponsored by Cape Girardeau’s Evening Optimist Club. Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. will provide remarks at the event, and the club will honor personnel with area law enforcement organizations...

Southeast Missourian

A U.S. Navy veteran, former prosecutor and retired federal judge will speak at Thursday’s Respect for Law event sponsored by Cape Girardeau’s Evening Optimist Club.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. will provide remarks at the event, and the club will honor personnel with area law enforcement organizations.

Among the honorees:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms — Special Agent Beth Dallas
  • Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office — Lt. Jason Ladner and Lt. Zack Dillard
  • Cape Girardeau Police Department — K-9 patrolman Johnny Spencer and detective Cpl. Darrin Sides
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol — Cpl. Perry Hazelwood
  • Southeast Missouri State University Police — Capt. Kenneth Gullett.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the event will not be open to the public.

Limbaugh served in the Navy in 1945 and 1946. He served as Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney from 1953 to 1957 and as Cape Girardeau city attorney from 1964 to 1968. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan appointed him judge for the Eastern and Western districts of Missouri, and he served in that post until 2008.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy