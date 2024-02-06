Optimist Club to honor law enforcement personnel

A U.S. Navy veteran, former prosecutor and retired federal judge will speak at Thursday’s Respect for Law event sponsored by Cape Girardeau’s Evening Optimist Club.
Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. will provide remarks at the event, and the club will honor personnel with area law enforcement organizations.
Among the honorees:
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the event will not be open to the public.
Limbaugh served in the Navy in 1945 and 1946. He served as Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney from 1953 to 1957 and as Cape Girardeau city attorney from 1964 to 1968. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan appointed him judge for the Eastern and Western districts of Missouri, and he served in that post until 2008.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.