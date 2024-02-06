Optimism about passenger volume rebounding at Cape Airport

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board was told Tuesday by an industry expert the COVID-19 pandemic "devastated the entire travel industry, not just the airlines," but believes the country is in "an accelerated recovery" following the loss of 120,000 airline jobs in 2020.

Mike Mooney, managing partner of Volaire Aviation Consulting, told the local board no fewer than 18 airlines have either shutdown or gone bankrupt as a result of COVID-19's economic impact and America overall had 416 fewer domestic non-stop routes as of January compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Locally

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport total passenger volume, or enplanements, for March stood at 450, still down from a year ago, but the trend is unmistakably upward. There were 265 enplanements in January and 286 in February.

"Our numbers are really starting to pick up," airport manager Katrina Amos said.

"We've had (passenger) loads of 20, 15, 24 -- and that's only continued in the past couple of weeks," she added. "I really do expect us to continue to grow and get back to some sort of normalcy."

Amos, who has worked at the airport since 2008 and became its leader in February 2020, agrees with Mooney when it comes to one important sector of air travel.

"I don't anticipate business travelers to come back anytime soon because of the ability to Zoom," she said.

"I'm really concerned the Zoom habit may have changed the social habits of road warriors," Mooney said, using the term "road warriors" to describe frequent pre-pandemic air travelers.

"If 'road warriors' make 50% fewer trips, air carriers may have to chase more leisure traffic," he added.

Mooney set a projection for 7,400 enplanements in calendar year 2021 for the airport.

Amos said she is "hopeful" that figure can be achieved before year-end if the current trend continues.

Pre-pandemic, the airport hit 24,000 enplanements (inbound and outbound combined) in 2019, a figure Mooney suggested may well be achievable again "in a couple of years."