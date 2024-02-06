Opioid disposal kiosks could be coming to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Disposal kiosks for unused medication would be allowed in Missouri under a bill designed to fight the opioid crisis.
The Columbia Missourian reported state law currently doesn't permit the types of kiosks that are being installed in Walgreens and CVS stores around the country.
The bill also would authorize the Missouri Board of Pharmacy to work with public or private entities to develop a statewide drug take-back program. Rep. Keith Frederick, R-Rolla, said his bill would allow Walgreens to bring the medication disposal kiosks to its Missouri locations.
Missouri Psychiatric Association lobbyist Mo McCullough testified in favor of the bill before a committee last week. He said he didn't know what to do with leftover opioids from his late son's battle with cancer.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.