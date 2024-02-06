'Operation Knot My Valentine': 19 arrested in gang indictment

SIKESTON -- A lengthy, multiagency investigation of criminal street gang activities led to the arrest of 19 individuals early Thursday, Feb. 15, in Sikeston.
According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers with Sikeston DPS and numerous area law enforcement agencies, served several criminal arrest warrants early Thursday morning following the criminal investigation.
A Scott County grand jury, empaneled late last year, returned indictments on 25 individuals for knowingly participating in criminal activities. The warrant roundup, designated as "Operation Knot My Valentine", led to the arrest of several suspected members of the Knotboys or WYHA street gang.
Rowe said the investigation stemmed from the analysis of criminal incidents occurring over the past three years. These incidents involved shootings or reports of shots fired that were tied to Knotboys members and their activities, Rowe said.
Of the 25 indictments, 19 have been arrested and are being held in jail on the Scott County indictment in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bonds.
Arrested were Joe Alexander Jr., Ja'Melvion Banks, Jaden Blackmon, Kevontae Boone, Michael Coaker Jr., Demadre Davis, Zakobian Jackson, Deonundre Johnson, Jamarius Johnson, Decalan Little, Tyrone McClinton Jr., Latreyveon McCray, Trevion Moore, Jason Moore II, Kanye Parker, Rasheid Parker, Tayshaun Price-Lane, Paul Safford and Cordaius Webb.
Jamarius Johnson, Latreyveon McCray and another individual face additional charges stemming from a fraud investigation. At this time, additional arrests are still pending, Rowe said.
Other agencies assisting in the arrests were Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri National Guard, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Scott County Sheriff's Office, South Scott County EMS, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service.
