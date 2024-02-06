'Operation Knot My Valentine': 19 arrested in gang indictment

SIKESTON -- A lengthy, multiagency investigation of criminal street gang activities led to the arrest of 19 individuals early Thursday, Feb. 15, in Sikeston.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers with Sikeston DPS and numerous area law enforcement agencies, served several criminal arrest warrants early Thursday morning following the criminal investigation.

A Scott County grand jury, empaneled late last year, returned indictments on 25 individuals for knowingly participating in criminal activities. The warrant roundup, designated as "Operation Knot My Valentine", led to the arrest of several suspected members of the Knotboys or WYHA street gang.

Rowe said the investigation stemmed from the analysis of criminal incidents occurring over the past three years. These incidents involved shootings or reports of shots fired that were tied to Knotboys members and their activities, Rowe said.