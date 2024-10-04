Operation Healthy Delta holds clinics in Southeast Missouri

Operation Healthy Delta will be hosting no-cost service clinics in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois, on Sunday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 20.
According to the Southern 7 Health Department, the U.S. Department of Defense partnered with Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation to present Operation Healthy Delta to provide "medical, dental, optical, physical therapy and emotional wellness services to residents (ages 2 or up) who are uninsured, underinsured, or in need of quality care at no cost to the patient."
The clinics require no proof of insurance or identification for service.
For more information, visit www.trcc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023_OHD_Flyer _FINAL.pdf. For more information about the clinic at Miner Baptist Church in Sikeston, call (573) 258-0419; at Three Rivers College Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff, call (573) 714-4562; and at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School in Anna, call (618) 634-2201.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.