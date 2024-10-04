Operation Healthy Delta holds clinics in Southeast Missouri

Operation Healthy Delta will be hosting no-cost service clinics in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois, on Sunday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 20.

According to the Southern 7 Health Department, the U.S. Department of Defense partnered with Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation to present Operation Healthy Delta to provide "medical, dental, optical, physical therapy and emotional wellness services to residents (ages 2 or up) who are uninsured, underinsured, or in need of quality care at no cost to the patient."