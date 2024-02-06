Operation Christmas Child to offer curbside drop-off of gift shoeboxes

Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project, is now offering a curbside drop-off option in Southeast Missouri during its national collection week, Nov. 16 through 23.
For more than two decades, the project has been collecting and delivering gifts in shoeboxes to children worldwide, including include school supplies, hygiene items and toys.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a news release. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Individuals, families, and groups may transform empty shoeboxes into gifts with the help of a step-by-step guide on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” webpage at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Local locations for drop-off are Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau, Fruitland Community Church in Jackson, Hahn Chapel General Baptist Church in Marble Hill, Missouri, Charleston Baptist Association in Benton, Missouri, and First Baptist Church in Advance, Missouri. Times of operation vary by day and place.
Participants may find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation by checking the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Signs at each location will identify the curbside drop-off. Donors will be greeted at curbside drop-offs by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.
