Operation Christmas Child to offer curbside drop-off of gift shoeboxes

Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project, is now offering a curbside drop-off option in Southeast Missouri during its national collection week, Nov. 16 through 23.

For more than two decades, the project has been collecting and delivering gifts in shoeboxes to children worldwide, including include school supplies, hygiene items and toys.

“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a news release. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”