Operation Christmas Child packs 17,244 shoeboxes for needy children

Operation Christmas Child, a project of international relief organization Samaritan's Purse, provides shoeboxes stuffed with various gifts to children in need around the world. This year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic presenting many difficulties, Operation Christmas Child's Southeast Missouri chapter collected 17,244 shoeboxes.

Barb Wilfong, Southeast Missouri Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, was very excited with how many shoe boxes were packed this year.

"We're just so thrilled with the number. We work all year, and we have some dedicated people on our team," Wilfong said. "We just try to get new ideas and inspire people to pack shoe boxes. We just found out the numbers, especially during this crazy year where a lot of people don't have jobs, and just some difficulty with shopping and things. It's just been such a blessing that people are still so excited about it and want to share.

"We're just thrilled with it, and can't say enough about all the people who just worked really hard this year to get 17,000 boxes."

According to a press release, Operation Christmas Child collected millions of shoeboxes at more than 4,000 curbside drop-off locations around the United States this year despite an ongoing global pandemic.

Boxes were stuffed and delivered to the Southeast Missouri chapter's central drop-off location in Farmington, where they were sent to the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center in Boone, North Carolina, where they were processed.

"They're inspected and if there's anything that isn't allowed to go into the country they'll remove that," Wilfong said. "They have filler items, which is like extra toys or whatever, that people have leftover and they send those also. They're put in the boxes when something is removed so it'll be nice, and for the children I have a lot of different things to choose from. Then they're sent by boat and by plane to different countries. I think there were over 100 countries this year. I just got an email saying that my boxes I sent had gone to do 12 different countries so far."