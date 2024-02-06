All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 11, 2023

Operation Christmas Child collects school supplies for children in need

Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan Purse's project, collects school supplies for children in need across the world. Residents in Cape Girardeauâ€‹â€‹â€‹ are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in more than 100 countries...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Southeast Missourian file
Southeast Missourian file

Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan Purse's project, collects school supplies for children in need across the world.

Residents in Cape Girardeau are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in more than 100 countries.

Participants can use their own plastic or cardboard boxes or order colorful preprinted shoeboxes for a fee at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ and fill them with supplies such as pencils, crayons and notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys.

A list of gift suggestions based on gender and age is available on the website. As an optional resource, Operation Christmas Child also has an Amazon storefront with additional lists of items recommended for shoeboxes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

National Collection Week is Monday, Nov. 13, to Monday, Nov. 20.

Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children, said Lizette Miller, media relations manager of Samaritan's Purse.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy