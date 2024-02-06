Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan Purse's project, collects school supplies for children in need across the world.

Residents in Cape Girardeau are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in more than 100 countries.

Participants can use their own plastic or cardboard boxes or order colorful preprinted shoeboxes for a fee at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ and fill them with supplies such as pencils, crayons and notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys.

A list of gift suggestions based on gender and age is available on the website. As an optional resource, Operation Christmas Child also has an Amazon storefront with additional lists of items recommended for shoeboxes.