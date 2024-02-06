Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan Purse's project, collects school supplies for children in need across the world.
Residents in Cape Girardeau are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in more than 100 countries.
Participants can use their own plastic or cardboard boxes or order colorful preprinted shoeboxes for a fee at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ and fill them with supplies such as pencils, crayons and notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys.
A list of gift suggestions based on gender and age is available on the website. As an optional resource, Operation Christmas Child also has an Amazon storefront with additional lists of items recommended for shoeboxes.
National Collection Week is Monday, Nov. 13, to Monday, Nov. 20.
Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children, said Lizette Miller, media relations manager of Samaritan's Purse.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.
