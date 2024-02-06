All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 18, 2025

Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at 15 arrests in Mississippi County

Operation Broken Hearts led to 15 arrests in Mississippi County, Missouri, targeting individuals with charges ranging from drug possession to forgery. The operation was a multi-agency effort spanning months.

Standard Democrat
Louis Achter
Louis Achter
Christopher Burcks
Christopher Burcks
Heather Krauss
Heather Krauss
Leslie Henderson
Leslie Henderson
Kimberly Smith
Kimberly Smith
James Ottinger
James Ottinger
Kerrie Adams
Kerrie Adams
Lonnie Seay
Lonnie Seay
Liza Garrett
Liza Garrett
Ben Revelle
Ben Revelle
Michael Meeks
Michael Meeks
Melinda Rennick
Melinda Rennick
Sylvester Hamilton
Sylvester Hamilton
Tonya Blasingain
Tonya Blasingain
Robert Martin
Robert Martin

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Fifteen individuals were arrested during the warrant roundup, “Operation Broken Hearts,” in Mississippi County.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, the following arrests occurred during the operation Friday, Feb. 14.

“Warrants were issued for the following individuals because of investigations led by Detective Sgt. John Blakely and deputies spanning several months,” Ferrell said.

Individuals, their charges and bond status during the operation include:

James Ottinger, 38, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance and driving while revoked, $10,000 cash/surety;

Ben Revelle, 57, of East Prairie, parole warrant awaiting Department of Corrections;

Heather Krauss, 33, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, no bond;

Louis Achter, 65, of East Prairie, stealing, unlawful use of weapon and possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Lonnie Seay, 56, of Dexter, first-degree harassment, $10,000 cash/surety;

Christopher Burcks, 40, of Wyatt, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Melinda Rennick, 38, of Poplar Bluff, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Tonya Blasingain, 46, of Charleston, forgery, stealing, fraudulent use of credit device, resisting/interfering with arrest, $25,000 cash/surety;

Liza Garrett, 29, of East Prairie, stealing, no bond out of Scott County;

Robert Martin, 47, of East Prairie, failure to register motor vehicle, bonded;

Leslie Henderson, 37, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, bonded;

Sylvester Hamilton, 39, of Charleston, delivery of imitation controlled substance, bonded;

Michael Meeks, 38, of Charleston, failure to register sex offender, bonded;

Kimberly Smith, 58, of Charleston, failure to register vehicle, no valid license, improper display of license, bonded;

Kerrie Adams, 32, of Matthews, possession of controlled substance, no bond.

The sherif encouraged anyone who has a warrant out for their arrest to proactively address the matter.

“I would remind those people helping friends or loved ones with outstanding warrants of this Missouri Statute,” Ferrell said, referring to Statute 575.030 which addresses hindering prosecution-penalties.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 18
Missouri Senators propose tax credit for homeschool and priv...
NewsFeb. 18
Cape Council meeting to be held virtually due to risk of wea...
NewsFeb. 18
Drury family listens to local opposition, cancels sand minin...
NewsFeb. 18
NWS latest update: Snowfall pushed back a couple hours in re...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider approving acquisitions for sidewalk project following concerns raised in last meeting
NewsFeb. 18
Cape Council to consider approving acquisitions for sidewalk project following concerns raised in last meeting
Cape Girardeau man allegedly points firearm at victims, says they're hostages
NewsFeb. 17
Cape Girardeau man allegedly points firearm at victims, says they're hostages
Lewis appointed judge to handle Lawless murder case against Lamb
NewsFeb. 17
Lewis appointed judge to handle Lawless murder case against Lamb
Trump nominates Ed Martin, an ally who defended Jan. 6 rioters, to stay as top DC federal prosecutor
NewsFeb. 17
Trump nominates Ed Martin, an ally who defended Jan. 6 rioters, to stay as top DC federal prosecutor
Kennedi Sims named Missouri Olympic Development Program Player of the Year, set to compete in Italy
NewsFeb. 15
Kennedi Sims named Missouri Olympic Development Program Player of the Year, set to compete in Italy
Investigators recover vehicle from Wolf Bayou, but it’s not the missing link in Stoffer case
NewsFeb. 15
Investigators recover vehicle from Wolf Bayou, but it’s not the missing link in Stoffer case
Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the raccoon
NewsFeb. 15
Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the raccoon
Future uncertain for local, state farmers
NewsFeb. 15
Future uncertain for local, state farmers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy