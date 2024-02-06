CHARLESTON, Mo. — Fifteen individuals were arrested during the warrant roundup, “Operation Broken Hearts,” in Mississippi County.
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, the following arrests occurred during the operation Friday, Feb. 14.
“Warrants were issued for the following individuals because of investigations led by Detective Sgt. John Blakely and deputies spanning several months,” Ferrell said.
Individuals, their charges and bond status during the operation include:
James Ottinger, 38, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance and driving while revoked, $10,000 cash/surety;
Ben Revelle, 57, of East Prairie, parole warrant awaiting Department of Corrections;
Heather Krauss, 33, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, no bond;
Louis Achter, 65, of East Prairie, stealing, unlawful use of weapon and possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;
Lonnie Seay, 56, of Dexter, first-degree harassment, $10,000 cash/surety;
Christopher Burcks, 40, of Wyatt, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;
Melinda Rennick, 38, of Poplar Bluff, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;
Tonya Blasingain, 46, of Charleston, forgery, stealing, fraudulent use of credit device, resisting/interfering with arrest, $25,000 cash/surety;
Liza Garrett, 29, of East Prairie, stealing, no bond out of Scott County;
Robert Martin, 47, of East Prairie, failure to register motor vehicle, bonded;
Leslie Henderson, 37, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, bonded;
Sylvester Hamilton, 39, of Charleston, delivery of imitation controlled substance, bonded;
Michael Meeks, 38, of Charleston, failure to register sex offender, bonded;
Kimberly Smith, 58, of Charleston, failure to register vehicle, no valid license, improper display of license, bonded;
Kerrie Adams, 32, of Matthews, possession of controlled substance, no bond.
The sherif encouraged anyone who has a warrant out for their arrest to proactively address the matter.
“I would remind those people helping friends or loved ones with outstanding warrants of this Missouri Statute,” Ferrell said, referring to Statute 575.030 which addresses hindering prosecution-penalties.
