CHARLESTON, Mo. — Fifteen individuals were arrested during the warrant roundup, “Operation Broken Hearts,” in Mississippi County.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, the following arrests occurred during the operation Friday, Feb. 14.

“Warrants were issued for the following individuals because of investigations led by Detective Sgt. John Blakely and deputies spanning several months,” Ferrell said.

Individuals, their charges and bond status during the operation include:

James Ottinger, 38, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance and driving while revoked, $10,000 cash/surety;

Ben Revelle, 57, of East Prairie, parole warrant awaiting Department of Corrections;

Heather Krauss, 33, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, no bond;

Louis Achter, 65, of East Prairie, stealing, unlawful use of weapon and possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Lonnie Seay, 56, of Dexter, first-degree harassment, $10,000 cash/surety;

Christopher Burcks, 40, of Wyatt, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;