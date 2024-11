Alexandra House uses an infrared thermometer to take keyboardist Gregory Johnson's temperature before a Mother's Day service at Lighthouse United on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. ...

Alexandra House uses an infrared thermometer to take keyboardist Gregory Johnson's temperature before a Mother's Day service at Lighthouse United on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. The church conducted temperature checks of all in-person attendees, and both of the church's Mother's Day services were livestreamed on Facebook Live. BEN MATTHEWS