NewsOctober 22, 2019

Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A clinic quietly constructed in Southern Illinois to meet demand for abortion services by residents outside the state is close to opening. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said Wednesday is opening day for its Fairview Heights clinic...

Associated Press
The exterior of the new Planned Parenthood facility is seen Oct. 2 in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
The exterior of the new Planned Parenthood facility is seen Oct. 2 in Fairview Heights, Illinois.Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A clinic quietly constructed in Southern Illinois to meet demand for abortion services by residents outside the state is close to opening.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said Wednesday is opening day for its Fairview Heights clinic.

The new 18,000-square-foot facility will provide surgical and medication abortions, family planning services, annual exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and HIV prevention.

The clinic's construction began last year, but details weren't released until near completion to avoid protesters and potential construction delays.

Missouri is among several conservative states to pass new abortion restrictions in the hope the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood officials say Illinois is well-positioned to serve as a health care hub for the region.

