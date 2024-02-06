Opening day for summer makes its splash soon

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, which signals another summertime holiday ï¿½ opening day for public swimming pools and water parks May 26.

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones said ï¿½phase 3ï¿½ for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center is about to be underway, which will unveil ï¿½Splash Reef,ï¿½ thanks, in part, to the parks/stormwater tax extension passed April 8.

The tax extension includes funds for upgrades to Cape Splash and Central Municipal Pool, and funds also will go toward a new aquatic complex in the future.

ï¿½We have done a master plan of the water park a number of years ago and weï¿½ve been able to complete phase 1, which was the slide,ï¿½ Jones said. ï¿½Phase 2 was the Lazy River and the pirate ship. Phase 3 is an expansion into what weï¿½re calling Splash Reef.ï¿½

Zaven Leible jumps off the diving board June 12, 2016, at Harmon Field Swimming Pool in Chaffee, Missouri. Fred Lynch

She said the new expansions would contain ï¿½more shallow water pools, a new restroom and concession areaï¿½ on the side of the park.

Jones sees a potential project completion date within the next four to five years, but said itï¿½s just ï¿½a bit too earlyï¿½ in the planning to set a definite timeframe.

ï¿½Weï¿½re currently making those types of determinations as to exactly when we would want to make those improvements,ï¿½ she said.

As for activities within the park, Jones said ï¿½river walkingï¿½ has become more popular and takes place in the morning before the facility is open to the public. In addition, Cape Splash also hosts special adult swim events and sets aside time for preschools.

She said the facility is usually ï¿½so crowded and so packed,ï¿½ there are times Cape Splash employees ï¿½have to hold attendanceï¿½ when capacity of 1,000 is reached.

ï¿½It gets very full very quickly, especially when itï¿½s hot out,ï¿½ Jones said.

Which is why, she said, when phase 3 is completed, it will allow room for more visitors in the waterpark.

She said Cape Splash is the cityï¿½s most popular facility ï¿½for the season,ï¿½ when calculating from Memorial Day to Labor Day and said people from all over the region ï¿½ not just city residents ï¿½ make a trip to Cape Girardeau for Cape Splash.

ï¿½I think this summer is just really going to be chock-full of a lot of fun,ï¿½ Jones said.

Central Municipal Pool

Jones said the protective ï¿½bubbleï¿½ is usually removed from Central Municipal Pool around the first or second week of May, and there already have been some minor updates made within the facility, with additional ones planned as well.

ï¿½We just recently painted and drained the pool, to get it ready for the summer,ï¿½ she said.