Opening ceremony, tours set for new Jackson police headquarters

A ribbon-cutting and public open house for the new Jackson Police Department headquarters has been set for 10 a.m. July 17.

The new facility is adjacent to the department’s former headquarters on West Jackson Boulevard. The department began transitioning into the new building in late May and completed its move by early June.

The 18,000-square-foot police headquarters is about six times larger than the department’s former home in the next-door building it shared with the Jackson Fire Department.

The new headquarters will be open for tours following the ribbon cutting until about noon.