Open-container law diverts millions from Mo. roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri's decision to allow open containers of alcohol in vehicles forces the state to divert millions of federal dollars intended for road construction to safety programs, according to a public radio report.

The state's policy of letting passengers drink in moving vehicles violates federal safety laws. Because of the violation, Missouri has moved about $370 million in highway construction funds to safety programs since 2001, KCUR-FM reported.

Congress established federal standards prohibiting open containers of alcohol in 1998.

"It's an interesting dilemma, because it does take money away from what I'll call our everyday road and bridge projects," said Jon Nelson, assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. "But it does still get spent on the roadway through those safety improvements."

In the last few years, Missouri has diverted between 1.5% and 3% of its construction money for safety programs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Currently, the penalty is 2.5% — about $22.7 million per year.

Around $17 million of that goes to infrastructure improvements such as guard cables and rumble strips. Nelson said the funding has paid for most of the safety features on major roadways such as Interstate 70.

The remaining $5.7 million is used for behavioral campaigns, primarily DWI enforcement and DWI media campaigns.

Federal crash data suggests the safety spending might have improved safety on Missouri roadways.