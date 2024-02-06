All sections
NewsNovember 7, 2017

Only one company shows interest in guiding county courthouse project

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Only one company has stepped forward to express interest and qualifications to lead the county courthouse/justice center project in uptown Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will hire a design-build consultant to lead the new facility. The commissioners opened a sealed request for qualifications Monday at its regular meeting.

The new center will house county courthouse functions. How many of those functions will be handled at the new facility is a question for the design-build consultant, who will work with the commissioners to determine the project’s scope and budget, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said Friday.

The commission’s request for qualifications had a deadline of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

One company, Navigate Building Solutions of St. Louis, responded with a qualifications proposal.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the commissioners will review Navigate Building Solutions’ proposal, then decide whether to enter an agreement with the company.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

