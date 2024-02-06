Only one company shows interest in guiding county courthouse project

Only one company has stepped forward to express interest and qualifications to lead the county courthouse/justice center project in uptown Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission will hire a design-build consultant to lead the new facility. The commissioners opened a sealed request for qualifications Monday at its regular meeting.
The new center will house county courthouse functions. How many of those functions will be handled at the new facility is a question for the design-build consultant, who will work with the commissioners to determine the project’s scope and budget, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said Friday.
The commission’s request for qualifications had a deadline of 8:30 a.m. Monday.
One company, Navigate Building Solutions of St. Louis, responded with a qualifications proposal.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the commissioners will review Navigate Building Solutions’ proposal, then decide whether to enter an agreement with the company.
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.
