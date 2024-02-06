Only one company shows interest in guiding county courthouse project

Only one company has stepped forward to express interest and qualifications to lead the county courthouse/justice center project in uptown Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will hire a design-build consultant to lead the new facility. The commissioners opened a sealed request for qualifications Monday at its regular meeting.

The new center will house county courthouse functions. How many of those functions will be handled at the new facility is a question for the design-build consultant, who will work with the commissioners to determine the project’s scope and budget, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said Friday.

The commission’s request for qualifications had a deadline of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

One company, Navigate Building Solutions of St. Louis, responded with a qualifications proposal.