Only lieutenant governor took lobbyist gifts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's lieutenant governor is the only statewide elected official who has accepted gifts so far this year, Missouri Ethics Commission data shows.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson from southwestern Missouri's Bolivar has received meals and gifts worth $2,752 in the six months since he took office in January, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, citing the commission's records.

That includes $1,350 worth of commemorative coins from Jorgen Schlemeier, a lobbyist who represents trade groups and organizations ranging from auto dealers to the St. Louis Zoo.

Parson earns a taxpayer-paid salary of $86,400.

His predecessor, Republican Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, also accepted lobbyist gifts.