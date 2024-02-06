Online tax records will speed license renewals

The process to renew vehicle license plates in Cape Girardeau County is becoming easier now that the county’s personal property records can be accessed online through the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“This has been a long time coming,” Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said Thursday as she reported the online records availability to county commissioners.

Access of personal property records through the Department of Revenue gives license bureaus in the state the ability to verify personal property tax payments.

Effective immediately, Gholson said vehicle renewals can be handled by calling the Department of Revenue’s motor vehicle registration call center, (573) 751-1957 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The county collector said that as of Dec. 1, vehicle license renewal notices from the state will include personal identification number, or PIN, that will allow online registration.

More information, she said, is available online at www.dor.mo.gov.

“People have been asking for this for a long time,” Gholson said. “We finally met the (state’s) requirements.”

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said the county has been working on the online vehicle registration process for nearly a decade.

“When I came into office eight years ago we started working on it,” he said. “For lack of a better term, we’ve been fighting with the state on how to do that.”