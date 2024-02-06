Online petition suggests Southeast name change

A well-known Southeast Missouri State University professor is kicking up a conversation about changing the name of Southeast Missouri State University.

Southeast faculty member Kenneth Stilson has circulated an online petition to change the name.

Southeast spokeswoman Ann Hayes said Wednesday the petition began Nov. 7. Another counter-petition began shortly after.

In the email, Hayes did not dismiss the possibility, but said that changing the name of the university is a conversation that arises at Southeast from time to time and has been mentioned in focus group sessions conducted by Ologie, the firm that helped launch Southeast's "Will to Do" brand platform.

According to earlier reporting, Ologie LLC of Columbus, Ohio, was hired nearly three years ago to develop a marketing brand and messaging strategy to recruit students. Southeast previously paid Ologie nearly $290,000 for the branding, messaging and the launching of the brand.

The original online petition by Stilson titled, "Petition to Change the Name of Southeast Missouri State University" has garnered more than 200 signatures as of Thursday afternoon, proposing "Willard Vandiver University" or "Vandiver University" as a new name.

The proposed name change effort would be in honor of the university's "most influential" leader and fifth president, Willard Vandiver, Stilson said.

A portion of the online petition created by Stilson states:

"... We believe the name 'Southeast Missouri State University' no longer reflects the mission. It is too narrow in scope and no longer echoes the broader goals of the majority of current students and recent graduates."

Renaming the university in honor of Vandiver would help to reverse the downward enrollment trend, Stilson said, as well as enhancing the university's overall brand to attract top recruits from around the world. Stilson believes it also would help to launch the careers of future graduates.

Stilson said a name change proposal is something that has been discussed for a long time.