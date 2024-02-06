Online gas tax refund claim form now available

Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money.

Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website, www.dor.mo.gov, for drivers who wish to reclaim the elevated level of tax.

Members of the General Assembly last year passed a 2.5-cent increase in the gas tax, effective Oct. 1.

One of the methods used to persuade legislators to approve the increased levy was allowing any Missourian who didn't want to pay the higher tax to keep gas receipts and file for a refund.

Wayne Wallingford

DOR director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau told the Southeast Missourian on May 4 his department does not want motorists to send in original gas receipts issued by a service station.

"That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork from the gas station but we're going to trust people who report their receipts on the DOR form," he said at the time.