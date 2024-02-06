One year later: An abridged coronavirus timeline

What a long, strange trip it's been since Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID case in Missouri on March 7, 2020.

In the last 12 months, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted.

Certain words and phrases came into common everyday use: masks, social distancing, pandemic, virtual learning, asymptomatic, to name but a few.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, thanks to the novel coronavirus, became the most famous physician in America.

Cape Girardeau County's face covering order, originally instituted July 13, was scaled back Monday to "strongly recommended" in a unanimous decision by the health department's Board of Trustees.

Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, speaks at a news conference regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county at PHC offices Nov. 13 in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

County health officer Jane Wernsman said the lifting of the mandate should not cause residents to let down their guard.

"We have to remain vigilant with infectious diseases, particularly this one," Wernsman said, noting the county will continue monitoring case reports and, with the help of health care providers and pharmacies, will continue vaccinations.

There were 60 reported COVID-related fatalities in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 13, the day Wernsman and the leaders of SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center pleaded with the public to observe pandemic protocols.

As of Monday, 8,608 Missourians reportedly have died because of COVID-19.

The death toll in Cape Girardeau County as of Monday was 132 and holding steady. In Scott County, 77 have died; Stoddard, 36; Perry, 27; Mississippi, 24; Madison, 16; Bollinger, 12; Wayne, 11.

Nurse Michelle Hovis takes a completed test from a patient during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center free COVID-19 testing Oct. 29 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The following is a selective review of some notable dates on the COVID-19 timeline in the Show Me State:

March 2020

Left, Linda Crile receives her first COVID-19 vaccine dose Janc. 29 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

7: First positive COVID case in Missouri.

13: Parson declared state of emergency in Missouri.

18: First Missouri COVID death.

18: April's municipal elections postponed.

19: All of Missouri's public school districts and charter schools close to limit potential spread.

21: Parson announces social distancing order, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people.

27: Missouri National Guard mobilized to help with COVID testing.

27: Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law.

April