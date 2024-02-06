All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 9, 2021

One year later: An abridged coronavirus timeline

What a long, strange trip it's been since Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID case in Missouri on March 7, 2020. In the last 12 months, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted. Certain words and phrases came into common everyday use: masks, social distancing, pandemic, virtual learning, asymptomatic, to name but a few...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. A St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy was Missouri's first confirmed coronavirus case, officials said March 7. The woman was in her 20s and was at home with her parents, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a physician, said during a news conference with the governor. She was returning home from Italy when she showed symptoms.
Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. A St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy was Missouri's first confirmed coronavirus case, officials said March 7. The woman was in her 20s and was at home with her parents, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a physician, said during a news conference with the governor. She was returning home from Italy when she showed symptoms.Colleen Schrappen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

What a long, strange trip it's been since Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID case in Missouri on March 7, 2020.

In the last 12 months, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted.

Certain words and phrases came into common everyday use: masks, social distancing, pandemic, virtual learning, asymptomatic, to name but a few.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, thanks to the novel coronavirus, became the most famous physician in America.

Cape Girardeau County's face covering order, originally instituted July 13, was scaled back Monday to "strongly recommended" in a unanimous decision by the health department's Board of Trustees.

Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, speaks at a news conference regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county at PHC offices Nov. 13 in Cape Girardeau.
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, speaks at a news conference regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county at PHC offices Nov. 13 in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

County health officer Jane Wernsman said the lifting of the mandate should not cause residents to let down their guard.

"We have to remain vigilant with infectious diseases, particularly this one," Wernsman said, noting the county will continue monitoring case reports and, with the help of health care providers and pharmacies, will continue vaccinations.

There were 60 reported COVID-related fatalities in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 13, the day Wernsman and the leaders of SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center pleaded with the public to observe pandemic protocols.

As of Monday, 8,608 Missourians reportedly have died because of COVID-19.

The death toll in Cape Girardeau County as of Monday was 132 and holding steady. In Scott County, 77 have died; Stoddard, 36; Perry, 27; Mississippi, 24; Madison, 16; Bollinger, 12; Wayne, 11.

Nurse Michelle Hovis takes a completed test from a patient during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center free COVID-19 testing Oct. 29 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Nurse Michelle Hovis takes a completed test from a patient during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center free COVID-19 testing Oct. 29 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

The following is a selective review of some notable dates on the COVID-19 timeline in the Show Me State:

March 2020

Left, Linda Crile receives her first COVID-19 vaccine dose Janc. 29 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Left, Linda Crile receives her first COVID-19 vaccine dose Janc. 29 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel
  • 7: First positive COVID case in Missouri.
  • 13: Parson declared state of emergency in Missouri.
  • 18: First Missouri COVID death.
  • 18: April's municipal elections postponed.
  • 19: All of Missouri's public school districts and charter schools close to limit potential spread.
  • 21: Parson announces social distancing order, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people.
  • 27: Missouri National Guard mobilized to help with COVID testing.
  • 27: Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law.

April

  • 1: State of Missouri imposes $180 million in expenditure cuts to cover budget shortfall because of COVID-19 impact.
  • 3: Parson announces stay-at-home order to begin April 6.
  • 4: Parson orders schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year and move to remote-learning methods.
  • 29: State health officials announce expanded COVID testing capacity.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

May

  • 4: Parson lifts stay-at-home order.
  • 15 Experimental remdesivir drug received by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and first vials distributed to 33 hospitals.

June

  • 4: Parson signs bill allowing voting by mail because of COVID concerns in August and November elections.

July

  • 2: First mask mandate in Missouri adopted in St. Louis.
  • 13: Face covering mandate announced in Cape Girardeau County.

October

  • 27 Face-covering mandate revised in Cape Girardeau County.

November

  • 12: Parson announces new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools.
  • 13: Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis Medical Center issue plea for public to observe COVID safety protocols.
  • 14: Missouri reports record single-day COVID-19 cases with 6,346.
  • 23: Parson extends state of emergency order through March 31.

December

  • 11: Parson signs supplemental budget bill with an extra $1.27 billion in additional CARES Act funds for Missouri.
  • 20: Following Food and Drug Administration approval, Missouri DHSS executes plan to administer Moderna COVID vaccine with initial first doses received the week between Christmas and New Year's.
  • 26: Missouri reports single-day record of COVID hospitalizations: 2,862.

January

  • Jan. 5: Missouri sets single-day record for COVID deaths: 263.
  • 14: Phase 1B, Tier 1, vaccination plan activated.
  • 18: Phase 1B, Tier 2, vaccination plan activated.

February

  • 7: First case of COVID variant confirmed in Marion County, Missouri.
  • 25: Parson announces Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccination plan will be activated March 15, to allow educators and most essential workers to receive the COVID vaccine.

March

  • 8: Cape Girardeau County rescinds mask mandate, although face coverings remain "highly recommended."
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy