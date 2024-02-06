One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" on June 21 to fill the coveted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot.

Faune Riggin, program and news director for 21 years for KZIM-AM/Cape Girardeau and KSIM-AM/Sikeston, the stations that carried "The Rush Limbaugh Show," made the decision to put Travis and Sexton in Limbaugh's old time slot.

"We had a few listeners who at first said, 'Who are these guys?' but now all I hear are raving reviews. I look at our digital numbers and, if anything, they're almost exactly the same as when Rush was on the air," Riggin said. "I made the right move because I think (Travis and Sexton) have done it justice, as if Rush was still part of the program."

Mike Renick, general manager of River Radio — which includes KZIM and KSIM — said people "seem happy" with the new hosts.

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh III is inducted him into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the State Capitol on May 14, 2012, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Limbaugh died one year ago Thursday at the age of 70. Southeast Missourian file

"We've really not had any complaints at all," Renick said, noting A.C. Nielsen Co. does not include Cape Girardeau as a "rated" market. "We don't see listener data from a ratings standpoint, but we think the national trends for Travis and Sexton are pretty indicative of our area. So far, what we've heard is people are enjoying the show."