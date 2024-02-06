One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer.
More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" on June 21 to fill the coveted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot.
Faune Riggin, program and news director for 21 years for KZIM-AM/Cape Girardeau and KSIM-AM/Sikeston, the stations that carried "The Rush Limbaugh Show," made the decision to put Travis and Sexton in Limbaugh's old time slot.
"We had a few listeners who at first said, 'Who are these guys?' but now all I hear are raving reviews. I look at our digital numbers and, if anything, they're almost exactly the same as when Rush was on the air," Riggin said. "I made the right move because I think (Travis and Sexton) have done it justice, as if Rush was still part of the program."
Mike Renick, general manager of River Radio — which includes KZIM and KSIM — said people "seem happy" with the new hosts.
"We've really not had any complaints at all," Renick said, noting A.C. Nielsen Co. does not include Cape Girardeau as a "rated" market. "We don't see listener data from a ratings standpoint, but we think the national trends for Travis and Sexton are pretty indicative of our area. So far, what we've heard is people are enjoying the show."
Inside Radio magazine, which notes the Travis and Sexton show is heard on 400 stations nationwide, reported in its Jan. 11 issue the duo is seeing a growing audience.
"The program's AQH (average quarter hour) audience increased 40% from June to November in the key 25-to-54 age demographic advertisers care most about," the article read, adding "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" is No. 1 in its time slot in Houston, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Raleigh-Durham, Milwaukee and Sacramento, California.
It was in Sacramento, the state capital, that Limbaugh launched his conservative talk show in 1984, replacing Morton Downey Jr.
During his tenure at KFBK Radio, the Federal Communications Commission repealed the Fairness Doctrine, the rule requiring stations to provide free airtime for responses to any controversial opinions broadcast. The 1987 FCC repeal meant stations could air editorial commentary without having to present opposing views.
A year later, Limbaugh's show went into national syndication from New York City.
The Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate went on to become one of the top conservative voices in the U.S. and arguably the most highly compensated figure in American radio history.
Riggin, who never met Limbaugh personally before his Feb. 17, 2021, death, said the late broadcaster remains a continuing inspiration for her.
"He was the greatest man to ever have done radio," she said. "Knowing Rush is gone has been horrifying because he was my role model and is the reason I wanted to do talk radio."
