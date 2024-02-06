One suspect in botched robberies testifies it was accomplice's idea

One of five people involved with two botched robberies that led to gunshot wounds said it was the idea of her accomplice to rob a Cape Girardeau drug dealer at gunpoint in two instances Nov. 13 during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jackson.
Judge Gary Kamp found there was probable cause to continue the case against Christopher D. Hawkins, 19, of Cape Girardeau, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and attempted robbery.
Four other people were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, armed criminal action and attempted robbery in the case.
One of those people was Ellen Rose Wilfong, 20, of Farmington, Missouri, the only witness to testify against Hawkins.
She said Hawkins approached her with the idea of robbing Leslie Williams just after midnight near Williams’ apartment complex at 1606 Independence St.
Wilfong set up the deal with Williams because she had bought marijuana from him in the past, she said.
The original plan was Williams would get in Wilfong’s Toyota Prius with Wilfong, Madison Hunt, 18, of Oak Ridge and Jermonte M. Lawrence, 20, of Cape Girardeau, and Hawkins and Lorenzo Malike Flagg, 18, of Jackson would rob Williams with two semi-automatic handguns, Wilfong said.
Wilfong drove around the building at Independence Street before dropping off Hawkins and Flagg, she said.
Before Wilfong, Hunt and Lawrence could finish the deal, they heard shots, she said.
“Chris came out early, and shots were fired,” Wilfong said.
Wilfong said she did not see who fired shots and did not think anyone was injured.
Two men who were with Williams told police Hawkins fired at them, and they fired back, according to a probable-cause statement from police detective Jeffrey Bonham.
Wilfong picked up Hawkins and Flagg behind the building and returned to her dorm room, she said. Wilfong was a Southeast Missouri State University student but recently had withdrawn from school, she said.
Later that day, Hawkins mentioned trying to rob Williams again, and Wilfong agreed. Wilfong set up a meeting with Williams about 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Rhodes convenience store on William Street.
“I was full of adrenaline and said, ‘Why not?’” Wilfong said.
Wilfong dropped off Lawrence, Flagg and Hawkins near the Hardee’s restaurant near the station, she said. Williams and an associate, Logan Wright, met Wilfong and Hunt in the parking lot, she said.
Wright got out of the car he was in and got into the back seat of Wilfong’s Prius, she said. As Hunt looked for money, Wilfong signaled to Flagg and Hawkins, who entered both rear doors of the vehicle, she said. Hawkins pointed a gun at Wright’s side.
“Chris said, ‘Drop it; drop the marijuana,’” Wilfong said. “I saw Leslie get of the car. Leslie was bringing the gun up in Chris’ direction, and I heard a shot.”
Wilfong said she backed out of the parking lot, went back and picked up Hawkins about an hour later and picked up Flagg on the north side of town.
Lawrence was shot in the leg and went to a hospital. Wilfong said she knew of Lawrence’s wound.
Williams told police he was afraid for Wright’s life, and that’s why he began shooting at Wilfong’s vehicle. He was shot in the left hand, and Hawkins had shot at him in the exchange of gunfire, according to a probable-cause statement from Bonham.
Flagg waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
