One slightly injured in Tuesday shooting incident

One person was grazed by a bullet in an incident Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Cape Girardeau.
Information provided by Bobby Newton of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street at about 7:20 p.m.
They located evidence of shots being fired at the scene and found a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by bullets.
Another vehicle was found several blocks away with a victim who had been grazed by a bullet. The person's injuries were non-life-threatening, Newton said.
Officers are investigating the incident.
