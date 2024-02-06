All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 18, 2022

One slightly injured in Saturday night shooting incident

One person was slightly injured in a shooting incident Saturday night at about 9:45. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Middle Street and discovered a victim with a graze wound on an arm. The victim was treated at the scene...

Southeast Missourian
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

One person was slightly injured in a shooting incident Saturday night at about 9:45.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Middle Street and discovered a victim with a graze wound on an arm. The victim was treated at the scene.

Droege said police are investigating but had not located a suspect as of Sunday morning.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy