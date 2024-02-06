One slightly injured in Saturday night shooting incident

One person was slightly injured in a shooting incident Saturday night at about 9:45.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Middle Street and discovered a victim with a graze wound on an arm. The victim was treated at the scene.
Droege said police are investigating but had not located a suspect as of Sunday morning.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.