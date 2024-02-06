One shot, one struck by vehicle in incident in Perry County

Two teenagers were injured in an incident early Sunday morning near Old Appleton, Missouri, according to a news release from Perry County Sheriff Gary Shaaf.
The sheriff's office received a report at 12:43 a.m. of a shooting in the 1200 block of Apple Creek Lane, the release stated.
One 19-year-old victim, found with four gunshot wounds, was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital and later flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment, according to the release. A second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was treated at Perry County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle related to the incident, the release stated.
Two suspects, ages 17 and 19, were taken into custody at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday and transferred to the Perry County Sheriff's Office; they were later released pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the release.
