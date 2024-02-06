All sections
NewsAugust 10, 2022
One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the victim with multiple wounds, which Droege described as not life-threatening...
Southeast Missourian
A man becomes emotional while speaking with police after the car in which a man was found shot to death in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was towed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A man becomes emotional while speaking with police after the car in which a man was found shot to death in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was towed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the victim with multiple wounds, which Droege described as not life-threatening.

Droege said the homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him.

Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Droege said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

