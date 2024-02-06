One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the victim with multiple wounds, which Droege described as not life-threatening.
Droege said the homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him.
Droege said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.