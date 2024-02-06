All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 4, 2020
One shot at Cotton Carnival Friday night
SIKESTON — A Sikeston teen was shot Friday night at the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival and police are seeking the shooter. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, a couple of groups of juveniles were having words that ultimately led to two individuals getting into an argument around 10:30 p.m. Friday. During the altercation, a 17-year-old was shot in the neck/shoulder area...
By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON — A Sikeston teen was shot Friday night at the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival and police are seeking the shooter.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, a couple of groups of juveniles were having words that ultimately led to two individuals getting into an argument around 10:30 p.m. Friday. During the altercation, a 17-year-old was shot in the neck/shoulder area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The teen was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center and later flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. His condition is not currently known.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sikeston DPS.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy