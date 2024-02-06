One shot at Cotton Carnival Friday night

SIKESTON — A Sikeston teen was shot Friday night at the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival and police are seeking the shooter.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, a couple of groups of juveniles were having words that ultimately led to two individuals getting into an argument around 10:30 p.m. Friday. During the altercation, a 17-year-old was shot in the neck/shoulder area.