All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 19, 2024

One shot at Cape Central graduation

One person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony. A Southeast Missourian reporter at the scene said one person had been shot in the leg. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. This breaking news will be updated as information becomes available...

Southeast Missourian
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools central administrative offices as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools central administrative offices as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

One person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony.

A Southeast Missourian reporter at the scene said one person had been shot in the leg.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m.

At least one person was shot at the Cape Girardeau High School graduation at the Show Me Center on Sunday, May 19. Emergency personnel immediately responded to give aid to an individual. According to attendees on the scene, the graduation ceremony was postponed, to be held at a later date.
At least one person was shot at the Cape Girardeau High School graduation at the Show Me Center on Sunday, May 19. Emergency personnel immediately responded to give aid to an individual. According to attendees on the scene, the graduation ceremony was postponed, to be held at a later date.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

This breaking news will be updated as information becomes available.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy