One shot at Cape Central graduation

One person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony.
A Southeast Missourian reporter at the scene said one person had been shot in the leg.
The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m.
This breaking news will be updated as information becomes available.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.