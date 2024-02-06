All sections
NewsJanuary 4, 2021
One post-holiday gift, courtesy of the city of Cape
With Christmas and New Year's now in the rearview mirror, residents in Cape Girardeau who find themselves with extra holiday trash will get an assist from municipal officials. Cape Girardeau residents who have too much garbage to fit in the city-provided cart may put out a few extra bags of trash until Saturday, depending on their scheduled pickup day...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

With Christmas and New Year’s now in the rearview mirror, residents in Cape Girardeau who find themselves with extra holiday trash will get an assist from municipal officials.

Cape Girardeau residents who have too much garbage to fit in the city-provided cart may put out a few extra bags of trash until Saturday, depending on their scheduled pickup day.

The city’s Public Works Department is telling citizens to put the bags that won’t fit, next to the cart on their designated trash day.

The truck driver will dump the cart as normal, then will get out and load the extras into the resident’s can and dump it one additional time.

Recycling

Extra recycling may be dropped off any time free of charge at the city’s drive-through facility at 2007 Southern Expressway.

Leftover Christmas tree

Cut trees may be dropped off for free in the southeast corner of Arena Park near the mulch area. If desired, a resident may call Public Works at (573) 339-6351, and schedule a special pickup Wednesday.

Usual charges will apply if the resident has already used the annual free pickup.

