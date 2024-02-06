One post-holiday gift, courtesy of the city of Cape

With Christmas and New Year’s now in the rearview mirror, residents in Cape Girardeau who find themselves with extra holiday trash will get an assist from municipal officials.

Cape Girardeau residents who have too much garbage to fit in the city-provided cart may put out a few extra bags of trash until Saturday, depending on their scheduled pickup day.

The city’s Public Works Department is telling citizens to put the bags that won’t fit, next to the cart on their designated trash day.

The truck driver will dump the cart as normal, then will get out and load the extras into the resident’s can and dump it one additional time.