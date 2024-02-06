One person stabbed in Cape Girardeau County

One person was stabbed during an argument in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffï¿½s Department.
The incident happened just off of U.S. 61 in the Oak Ridge area, according to the statement. It was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sheriffï¿½s deputies were investigating at the scene.
One man is in custody and the victim is at a local hospital in serious condition, the statement said.
