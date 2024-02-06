Police are investigating multiple overnight reports of shots fired between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.
The first shots fired incident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Benton Street and Bloomfield Road, Hann stated, and one caller believed the shots to have been exchanged between occupants of a white Pontiac G-6 and a 1990s-model Chevrolet Tahoe.
Officers were on the scene within minutes, according to Hann, and the matter remains under investigation.
Shortly after midnight, a second incident occurred on the west side of Cape Girardeau. Hann stated an adult male victim was shot outside of his residence in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street.
He was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his left forearm, according to Hann, and the victim had no suspect information to give officers.
“We encourage the public to contact us if they have any information on this matter,” Hann stated.
A few hours later, a third incident occurred in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area at 3:40 a.m., according to Hann, but officers were unable to locate any suspects or victims. No shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Reporting parties are advised to make every attempt to report any incident to police via telephone. The Cape Girardeau Police Department may be contacted by calling its non-emergency phone line at (573) 335-6621 or by sending an email to police@cityofcape.org.
The police department announced it will remain closed to the public through at least May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officers will continue to work and patrol with modified protocols.
