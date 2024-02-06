Police are investigating multiple overnight reports of shots fired between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.

The first shots fired incident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Benton Street and Bloomfield Road, Hann stated, and one caller believed the shots to have been exchanged between occupants of a white Pontiac G-6 and a 1990s-model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Officers were on the scene within minutes, according to Hann, and the matter remains under investigation.

Shortly after midnight, a second incident occurred on the west side of Cape Girardeau. Hann stated an adult male victim was shot outside of his residence in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street.

He was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his left forearm, according to Hann, and the victim had no suspect information to give officers.