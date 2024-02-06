One person shot after firing at Mo. trooper near Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — A shooting involving a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has left one in the hospital in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, a trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist at 9:51 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, just east of U.S. 61 in New Madrid County.

The driver was outside of a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on the passenger side inspecting the vehicle, Parrott said. When the trooper approached the truck, the driver fired off two rounds, he said.