All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 4, 2019
One person shot after firing at Mo. trooper near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. — A shooting involving a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has left one in the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, a trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist at 9:51 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, just east of U.S. 61 in New Madrid County...
Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — A shooting involving a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has left one in the hospital in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, a trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist at 9:51 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, just east of U.S. 61 in New Madrid County.

The driver was outside of a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on the passenger side inspecting the vehicle, Parrott said. When the trooper approached the truck, the driver fired off two rounds, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The trooper then returned fire, striking the suspect in the head and upper right torso. The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and was in critical but stable condition, according to Parrott.

The trooper, who has not been identified, did not sustain any injuries in the incident, Parrott said.

Highway Patrol Troop E Division of Drug and Crime Control will be conducting an investigation, he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy