One person shot after firing at Mo. trooper near Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — A shooting involving a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has left one in the hospital in critical condition.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, a trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist at 9:51 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, just east of U.S. 61 in New Madrid County.
The driver was outside of a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on the passenger side inspecting the vehicle, Parrott said. When the trooper approached the truck, the driver fired off two rounds, he said.
The trooper then returned fire, striking the suspect in the head and upper right torso. The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and was in critical but stable condition, according to Parrott.
The trooper, who has not been identified, did not sustain any injuries in the incident, Parrott said.
Highway Patrol Troop E Division of Drug and Crime Control will be conducting an investigation, he said.