One person recovering after shooting incident in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen, officers responded to 509 Cole Street on Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm.

A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road in front of 509 Cole, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee's vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, approximately 50 feet in front of Lee's vehicle.