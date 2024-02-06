All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2022

One person recovering after shooting incident in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. According to Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen, officers responded to 509 Cole Street on Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired with one subject shot. ...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen, officers responded to 509 Cole Street on Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm.

A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road in front of 509 Cole, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee's vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, approximately 50 feet in front of Lee's vehicle.

The person Lee was speaking with said he heard four to five shots and then she was shot, police said. He said he did not know the shooter and saw a white model Chevrolet Malibu drive past, going south, continuing down Cole before turning east onto Ann Street.

Multiple officers searched the area and located a shell casing, and Lee's vehicle was also shot three times.

Lee has a broken rib and punctured lung but is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 or the DPS Tip Line at (573) 475-3774.

