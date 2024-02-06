All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2019
One person injured in fire Saturday in Cape
One person was injured when a mobile home caught fire Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, according to a report issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Cape Girardeau firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a residence at 555 N. Spring Ave. ...
Southeast Missourian

One person was injured when a mobile home caught fire Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, according to a report issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a residence at 555 N. Spring Ave. to find about a third of the mobile home on fire. Jackson and Scott City fire departments were called in to provide aid while the first engine company entered the structure and extinguished the fire in a matter of about 15 minutes, according to the report.

"The trailer was deemed to be vacant at the time that the fire was called in," Cape Girardeau battalion chief Mark Starnes wrote in the report, however one civilian was noted to have sustained an unspecified injury.

The estimated cost of the smoke and fire damage was $15,000, according to the report.

The state fire marshal has been called in to help investigate the cause, which has not been determined.

Investigators were able to determine there were no working smoke detectors in the structure, according to the report.

Story Tags
Local News
