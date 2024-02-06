One person injured in fire Saturday in Cape

One person was injured when a mobile home caught fire Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, according to a report issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a residence at 555 N. Spring Ave. to find about a third of the mobile home on fire. Jackson and Scott City fire departments were called in to provide aid while the first engine company entered the structure and extinguished the fire in a matter of about 15 minutes, according to the report.

"The trailer was deemed to be vacant at the time that the fire was called in," Cape Girardeau battalion chief Mark Starnes wrote in the report, however one civilian was noted to have sustained an unspecified injury.