NewsNovember 1, 2019

One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in Cape

One person is dead following multiple gunshots Friday at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A member of emergency personnel stands in a parking lot between buildings while responding to a shooting incident early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.
A member of emergency personnel stands in a parking lot between buildings while responding to a shooting incident early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

One person is dead and another injured following multiple gunshots being fired early Friday morning at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.

A second victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police did not release further information Friday about the deceased, a suspect(s) or possible motive.

Local News

