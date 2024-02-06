One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in Cape

One person is dead and another injured following multiple gunshots being fired early Friday morning at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.
A second victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police did not release further information Friday about the deceased, a suspect(s) or possible motive.
