November 6, 2017

One Pemiscot County Jail escapee detained in New Orleans

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — After being missing nearly three weeks, one of the two Pemiscot County Jail escapees has been located in New Orleans. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said he’d been notified Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service it had arrested William Carter, 27, of Kennett, Missouri, in New Orleans. No details of the arrest were given, Greenwell said...

Standard Democrat
William Carter
William Carter

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — After being missing nearly three weeks, one of the two Pemiscot County Jail escapees has been located in New Orleans.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said he’d been notified Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service it had arrested William Carter, 27, of Kennett, Missouri, in New Orleans. No details of the arrest were given, Greenwell said.

“Two Pemiscot County deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans and interview Carter,” Greenwell said.

Carter, who faces additional charges, was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for a charge of two counts of first-degree murder.

Information about the whereabouts of the second escapee, Joseph Phillip Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie, Missouri, was not given.

Latamondeer was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for several charges, including first-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and theft when he and Carter escaped Oct. 15.

Latamondeer is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

People with information on the whereabouts of Latamondeer are asked to contact Capt. Michael Coleman of the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 333-4101 or the U.S. Marshals Service (314) 539-2212.

Pertinent address:

Pemiscot County Jail, Caruthersville, Mo.

New Orleans, La.

