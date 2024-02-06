One Pemiscot County Jail escapee detained in New Orleans

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — After being missing nearly three weeks, one of the two Pemiscot County Jail escapees has been located in New Orleans.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said he’d been notified Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service it had arrested William Carter, 27, of Kennett, Missouri, in New Orleans. No details of the arrest were given, Greenwell said.

“Two Pemiscot County deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans and interview Carter,” Greenwell said.

Carter, who faces additional charges, was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for a charge of two counts of first-degree murder.

Information about the whereabouts of the second escapee, Joseph Phillip Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie, Missouri, was not given.