August 2, 2017

One of five applicants for Cape Council seat withdraws

One of five applicants to fill an unexpired term on the Cape Girardeau City Council has withdrawn his name from consideration. Gayle Conrad, director of citizen services and city clerk, said Doug Spooler dropped out. Spooler, who owns an insurance agency, serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission. Spooler said he withdrew his application because he wants to participate in the development of the city’s comprehensive plan as a member of the planning commission...

Southeast Missourian

One of five applicants to fill an unexpired term on the Cape Girardeau City Council has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Gayle Conrad, director of citizen services and city clerk, said Doug Spooler dropped out.

Spooler, who owns an insurance agency, serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission. Spooler said he withdrew his application because he wants to participate in the development of the city’s comprehensive plan as a member of the planning commission.

Four residents of Ward 6 remain in the running. They are retired banker Danny Essner, contractor Ed Thompson, part-time Cape Girardeau police officer Darin Hickey and consultant Teresa Wilke.

They have been invited to address the council at the study session at 5 p.m. Monday.

Mayor Harry Rediger has said the council will make a decision at its Aug. 21 meeting.

The appointee will serve the remainder of the term, which ends in April.

The Ward 6 seat became vacant upon the recent resignation of Wayne Bowen, who took a job at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
