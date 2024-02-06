One of Cape's oldest mom-and-pop restaurants opens in new location

In 1972, landing a day-a-week serving shift at Sands Pancake House was a godsend for Betty Collins.

"I didn't have a job," she explained. "So I was thrilled to death."

As it happened, she got a full-time job the following week at a different business, but kept the day-a-week shift just in case.

For 25 years.

"And then I bought [the restaurant] in 1997," she said.

Betty Collins, owner of Sands Pancake House, reflects Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 on moving the restaurant to 602 Morgan Oak St. in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

And now, two decades later, she's got her restaurant up and running in a new location on Morgan Oak Street, in what previously housed another restaurant, Brenda's Place.

She and her husband Richard, she said, didn't have to do much in terms of renovating the new place. That, she said, was a blessing since she made a point of keeping the old location at 1448 N. Kingshighway open up until last Sunday.

"We're glad to be here. Glad everything is moved," she said. "Just have to get used to where everything is."

The original Sands Pancake House became a local touchstone after it was built in 1953, success which Collins attributed to old-fashioned customer service.

"I think it's the atmosphere," Collins said. "It's a gathering place."