One man injured in Friday morning shooting

An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning.

Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann.

An officer on the scene administered medical care to the victim through the use of a tourniquet, Hann said. A suspect description was gathered.