One man injured in Friday morning shooting

An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning.
Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann.
An officer on the scene administered medical care to the victim through the use of a tourniquet, Hann said. A suspect description was gathered.
Additional officers located a suspect leaving the area, and he was apprehended without injury.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical care.
The investigation is ongoing, Hann said.
