'One Love' returns to Cape Girardeau for fifth annual Bob Marley Day

Live reggae music, drinks, food, vendors, positive vibrations -- the fifth annual Bob Marley Day, set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Barn, 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has it all.

Organizer and local artist Malcolm McCrae said this year, the festival's format is a little different.

"We're opening at 6 and ending around 1 a.m. so as to not interfere with the nightlife as much," McCrae said.

And the night's events are set up so festivalgoers can come and go as they please, he added.

"We're using wristbands this year," McCrae said.

The night's festivities kick off with a drum circle and community prayer from 6 to 7 p.m., and will feature two live bands: Natty Nation and The Driftaways.

Art vendors will be there, and, McCrae said, that will give community members a chance to get to know some artists from cities including Chicago.

Raffles and prizes will also be offered, and an original painting by McCrae of Bob Marley, valued at $1,200, will be raffled off, he said.

This event is deeply meaningful to McCrae, who grew up in Milwaukee as one of five children, and his father, Pops, was a single parent to all of them.

"My dad never really had a break," McCrae said. "His friends decided to put together a Bob Marley Day event" on Marley's birthday.

That was Pops' only chance to take a real break from childrearing and work, McCrae said.

After McCrae and Pops moved to Cape Girardeau, McCrae's art career was getting started, and he was working with artists who shared his desire to have a big event in Cape Girardeau.