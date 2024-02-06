'One Love' returns to Cape Girardeau for fifth annual Bob Marley Day

Live reggae music, drinks, food, vendors, positive vibrations -- the fifth annual Bob Marley Day, set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Barn, 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has it all.
Organizer and local artist Malcolm McCrae said this year, the festival's format is a little different.
"We're opening at 6 and ending around 1 a.m. so as to not interfere with the nightlife as much," McCrae said.
And the night's events are set up so festivalgoers can come and go as they please, he added.
"We're using wristbands this year," McCrae said.
The night's festivities kick off with a drum circle and community prayer from 6 to 7 p.m., and will feature two live bands: Natty Nation and The Driftaways.
Art vendors will be there, and, McCrae said, that will give community members a chance to get to know some artists from cities including Chicago.
Raffles and prizes will also be offered, and an original painting by McCrae of Bob Marley, valued at $1,200, will be raffled off, he said.
This event is deeply meaningful to McCrae, who grew up in Milwaukee as one of five children, and his father, Pops, was a single parent to all of them.
"My dad never really had a break," McCrae said. "His friends decided to put together a Bob Marley Day event" on Marley's birthday.
That was Pops' only chance to take a real break from childrearing and work, McCrae said.
After McCrae and Pops moved to Cape Girardeau, McCrae's art career was getting started, and he was working with artists who shared his desire to have a big event in Cape Girardeau.
Why not Bob Marley Day?
Now, what started out as, in McCrae's words, a fluke, has grown every year into a festival with community members and far-flung artists and attendees.
But, he said, none of this could have happened without the community support -- and the best part is, event proceeds go to fund projects by McCrae's Pollination Station, a mobile art colony he takes on the road to offer art classes and exhibits to those who need them most.
The summer arts program for children will be the main beneficiary, McCrae said.
"I'm excited about that especially," he said.
Of the festival, McCrae said, "This is a great opportunity for the community to come out, meet and engage with artists, take in some live music. The main key is, we're creating an environment of true positivity and likemindedness.
"Bob Marley brings out so many diverse individuals," McCrae continued. "If it wasn't for the people -- this is not a money event," he said, laughing. "I'm a businessman. Looking at the numbers alone, I probably wouldn't do this, but every year, I'm inspired to. I realize the people want it. They're coming out and supporting it. It's a lot of work -- a lot of work -- but we're always excited to introduce new talent to the area."
Bob Marley Day festival doors open at 6 p.m. at The Barn, 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink.
Tickets are $15 in advance, online, at Hempies or GlassRoots in Cape Girardeau; and $20 at the door.
More information: 573onelove.com
"Unapologetically You: Freedom to Be" by Chantelle Becking is now available through Amazon.com. Launched Wednesday, published by LifeWise Books, Becking's book deals with women's spiritual issues, and as of Thursday morning, was already in the top 10 sellers on Amazon in two categories: women's personal spiritual growth and women's Christian living.
Becking lives in Cape Girardeau with her husband, Eric, and their five adopted children.
